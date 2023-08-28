Klajdi Bitri had intervened to settle a dispute that arose in the middle of traffic: a man took a diving rifle and hit him in the chest

He was called Klajdi Bitri the 23-year-old young man who yesterday, in Sirolo in the Marche region, lost his life after receiving a spear in the chest. The author of the act, a 30-year-old Algerian, was tracked down and arrested a few hours later in Falconara Marittima. The dispute arose in the middle of the road, for traffic reasons.

A quarrel sprung out of nowhere in the middle of traffic that turned into tragedy. An event that shocked everyone in Sirolo, a small town in the province of Ancona, in the Marche region.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that a motorist is hoarded because a car in front of his was moving at a pace that he thought was too slow.

After making it stop ha assaulted the father of the family who was aboard the car in front, hitting him with kicks and punches.

At that moment it is another car passedon which Klajdi Bitri was traveling, a 23-year-old of Romanian origins who did not remain indifferent, stopped and intervened to break up the fight.

At that point, the 30 years old owner of the white Polo went back to his car, opened the trunk, took out a diving rifle and shot an arrow right in the chest of the poor young man.

For Klajdi Bitri there was nothing to be done

The serious wound decreed the death of the 23-year-old practically instantly.

The 30-year-old Algerian, after the gesture, got back into his car and gave himself up leaklosing track of him.

I immediately intervened on the spot medical rescuers and the police.

The latter collected the testimonies of those who were present and immediately started a real one manhunt.

The lady who was driving the car said she was going so slow because did not know the way and that the other motorist immediately went into a rage.

A few hours after the fact, the Carabinieri have tracked down the person responsible for the crazy act. It was located on the waterfront of Falconara Maritimewas shirtless and still had the speargun in his hand.

Arrested immediately, he was taken to the barracks of Osimo where the prosecutor in charge will submit it to validation interrogation.