Tragedy in South Tyrol, a 2-year-old boy falls into the pool and loses his life: the story reconstructed from surveillance footage

A truly dramatic episode took place on the day of Saturday 8 January, in South Tyrol. Unfortunately a child of suns 2 years is died after being fell into the pool of a local structure. When his parents realized he was already under the water, but now unconscious.

A truly terrible story he has upset the family, but also the people they have assisted to the whole scene.

The drama was made public by the police only on Monday 10 January, but the tragedy took place on the afternoon of Saturday 8 January. Precisely in the area wellness of the hotel Naz Sciaves, in Val d’Isacco.

The family who lives in that city decided to go with theirs 3 children in that facility. Their purpose was to pass the day under the banner of fun and carefree. In fact, everything was proceeding normally.

At some point however, in a moment of distraction of the parents, the little one who was playing with his parents two brothers to a swimming pool suitable for him, he managed to run away under their control.

As a result he went into the Basin deeper. However, from the surveillance footage of the hotel, the investigators found that unfortunately it is slipped off the ladder it is defined under water. The first to realize it were his family, who immediately pulled him out.

The tragic death of the 2-year-old boy who fell into the pool

Those present saw the severity of the affair, they quickly alerted the doctors. The doctors who intervened soon realized that the conditions of the child were desperate, but they decided to urgently transport him to the hospital in Bressanone.

Immediately after they arranged the transfer in the hospital of Innsbruck. However, in the night between Saturday and Sunday the tragic happened death.

The police also arrived on the spot. Agents thanks to video surveillance footage they managed to rebuild the exact dynamics of what happened. Unfortunately for this family, the day has come transformed in a drama.