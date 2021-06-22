A premature baby died in the Oldenburg Clinic. It fell ill with contaminated milk powder. Other babies are also affected by none.

Oldenburg – Drama in Lower Saxony. A premature baby died of contaminated powdered milk in the Oldenburg Clinic. Another premature baby is therefore seriously ill, as the spokeswoman for the hospital, Sigrid Jürgensmann, announced on Tuesday.

Oldenburg: More children affected by germ – public prosecutor’s office determined

According to the spokeswoman, the premature baby died in intensive care on June 7th. Investigations showed that the food it was given on June 3rd was contaminated with a germ. The condition of the seriously ill baby has now stabilized, said Jürgensmann.

Three other children in whom the environmental germ was detected show no signs of disease. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating unknown persons for negligent homicide. It is still unclear how the germ got into the milk, said a spokesman.