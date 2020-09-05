E.One of many ladies had orange hair. Freckles. Blue eyes. That is how the neighbor remembers in relation to the household who’ve lived straight above her and her daughters for about two years. The final shut encounter with the three-year-old lady had Kader, who’s 49 years outdated and solely needs to learn her first identify within the newspaper, on Friday final week. “I simply got here again from procuring. There was the lady with the orange hair and I used to be going to offer him a chocolate bar. Kinder Bueno. “The lady replied that she was not allowed to just accept the chocolate. “’Then ask your father,’ I mentioned. He lastly allowed it. ”Kader smiles as she tells the story.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor within the “Life” part of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Lower than every week later, the lady and 4 of her siblings are useless. Three ladies, 18 months, two and three. Two boys, six and eight years outdated. Solely the sixth baby within the household, the eldest son on the age of 11, survived. The alleged perpetrator, Christiane Ok., is her personal mom. The investigators have thus far assumed an act of desperation, dedicated “in a state of emotional overload”, as prosecutor Heribert Kaune-Gebhardt mentioned on Friday. The toxicological research are nonetheless pending, however the post-mortem revealed proof that the youngsters have been anesthetized after which suffocated or suffocated.