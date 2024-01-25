Matteo, the 22-year-old son of Gaetano Menzo, reportedly said he had acted to defend himself from his father's attack: the police are investigating

He was called Gaetano Menzo, the 58-year-old man who was found dead in the early afternoon of January 23, in his home in Enna, Sicily. Arrested for the murder of his son, Matteo Menzo. The 22-year-old told the police that he had hit him after his father had tried to hit him with a boxcutter. His statements, however, do not coincide with the findings carried out at the crime scene.

A macabre crime was committed in the early afternoon of last Tuesday 23 January in a house located in via Mola in Ennain Sicily.

The victim's name was Gaetano Menzo, he had 58 years old and he was a well-known building contractor throughout the area.

He was found on the floor, now lifeless and immersed in his own blood one of his children who immediately alerted the rescuers. The latter, having arrived on site, could not help but confirm the man's death.

It seems that Menzo, busy on a construction site not far from his home, had decided to return at his home for the lunch break. His son, who worked with him, would go to check since he didn't see him return.

Gaetano Menzo's son arrested

From the first hours following the 58-year-old's death, the police began searching for his other son, Matteo Menzo22 years old, who had surrendered untraceable and that he had been seen by several neighbors near the house right around the time of the crime.

In the evening the young man was tracked down and stopped near the police station, where it appears he was heading to turn himself in.

To lead the investigations it is the prosecutor Salvatore Interlandi, to whom the 22-year-old has already confessed his responsibilities.

Matteo Menzo would in fact have admitted to having hit his father with several blows, but he also declared that he had acted to defend himself. According to him, his father was the first to try to hit him with a small knife.

His statements, however, they would not find confirmation with the findings carried out at the crime scene. In fact, it seems that the aforementioned knife was found in the victim's pocket and on the hands gods have been found of man cutspresumably inflicted by his son while trying to defend himself. Further updates coming soon.