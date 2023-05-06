The 28-year-old girl was killed by her ex-partner, a 27-year-old, who then turned himself in by calling the Carabinieri

Shocking episode that occurred late yesterday evening in Savona. A 27-year-old originally from Guinea took the life of his former partner, una 28 year old girl of Albanian origin. After the crime, the killer would have called the Carabinieri, asking them to intervene and explaining what he had just done.

A very heated quarrel, the umpteenth, which unfortunately resulted in the crazy gesture of a 27-year-old boy who, in the grip of a fit of madness he took the life of his ex-partner.

It would all happen around 2:00 last nightthe one between Friday and Saturday, in the Piazza delle Nazioni area of ​​Savona, in Liguria.

The two were arguing about the end of their relationshipwhich most likely had not been accepted by the 27-year-old.

At the height of the argument, the boy would have gotten out of his car, would have reached the trunk and from there would have extracted a pistolwith which without thinking for a moment he fired several shots right at the woman.

A bullet hit the 28-year-old behind the napebreaking her life practically on the spot.

The same killer of the 28-year-old girl called the Carabinieri

After the crazy gesture, the 27 years olda man originally from Guineawith regular Italian documents and completely clean record, would have called 112 and yes it would be self-reported.

On the spot, in addition to the soldiers of the weapon, the rescuers on board ambulances and medical cars. The latter could not help but ascertain the death of the 28-year-old girl.

The Carabinieri instead stopped e arrested the young manto then take him to the barracks and subject him to the first interrogation.

We will now try to figure out the exact one dynamic of the facts and the motive that prompted the killer to carry out this heinous act.

At the moment, the culprit, accused of willful homicide And illegal possession of a weaponis locked up in the Marassi prison in Genoa.

Also disclosed in the last few hours generality of the killer and the victim. It’s about Sefayou Sow, 27 years old from Guinea, clean record. And of Daniela Neza28 years old Albanian, with several problems with the law behind him.

The woman had previously been charged with crimes of dealing And against heritage. She had also received a warning from the police headquarters for aggression towards another person.