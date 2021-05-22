Ariel Ávila was 43 years old and no underlying disease. He had caught the coronavirus and even though it was difficult for him to breathe, he was told that will stay at home. On the ninth day after the illness, she began to gasp and called the hospital emergency phone, but they never attended. Carrying on his wife’s shoulder, the man tried how he could get there on foot, but he couldn’t: died at the door of the medical center.

“They let him die like a street dog. They abandoned it and nobody wanted to take charge of his health“The phrase is repeated by all those who accompanied Ariel in his last days. Relatives and neighbors of Villa Mercedes, San Luis, cannot understand what happened.

Ávila lived in the Jardín del Sur neighborhood, 90 kilometers from the capital of San Luis. He had been isolated at home for a week recovering from a virus that took him by surprise on Monday, May 10, when, like every day, he entered the headquarters of the V Air Brigade, where it was part of the music band.

Ariel died at the door of the hospital after calling the ambulance several times without being answered.

Headache and body fatigue were the first symptoms. Worried Ariel decided not even to have contact with his companions and quickly left to swab. The result, two days later, confirmed the suspicion: had coronavirus.

On the same Wednesday of the news of his illness, Ávila began to show difficulty breathing. It was his brother-in-law who recommended that he go to the Suárez Rocha Hospital and personally accompanied him to be treated.

There they checked him, took his fever (it was 39 °) and prescribed a paf – like the one used by asthmatics – and paracetamol. In half an hour Ariel was back at her home: “They didn’t do an X-ray and they told him to use the pad, but he was not asthmatic nor did he ever have difficulty breathing“, they count in their surroundings.

Ávila played the saxophone for 20 years in the V Brigada Aérea.

The rest of the days Ariel seemed to show improvement. Meanwhile from the Air Force I only received calls to know how I was, without any assistance.

On Tuesday, May 18, Ávila had a picnic with her children, two teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old man. Then she went in to shower, but when she left there the lack of air became noticeable. I had to open my mouth to force the jaw to get some oxygen in.

Liliana, his wife, started calling 107, the number of the health emergency request. He did it once, twice and three times. They never cared for her.

Desperate took advantage of the two blocks that separate them from the hospital and with his son they carried him on their shoulders and left. They had already done the 200 meters, but Ariel was almost dragging her legs. It was at the hospital door that her heart stopped and fell slumped to the floor.

The cries for help seemed to wake up the doctors who ran from the hospital. Two women tried resuscitation, but there was no case.

Ariel did not react. Meanwhile the ambulance of the place it was parked there at the door of the hospital, as a witness to a wrongful death.

Doctors from the Suárez Rocha Hospital treat Ávila on the street. Photo El Chorrillero.

What followed was shock and anger. Later came the calls from the Brigade with their condolences. Ariel had spent 20 years of her life in that barracks where he played the saxophone in the military band, that instrument that to make its melodies sound needs the strength of its lungs, those that the coronavirus and the lack of medical attention they were in charge of turning off.

Ariel was a proud father, He demonstrated it on social networks where he gushed out of love for his children. The girl inherited a passion for music, she plays the violin and the piano. It is the second escort of the Argentine flag in his school. The boy also wants to be in the military, but to fulfill his dream of work at the Antarctic bases.

Ávila was passionate about music and was proud of his children.

Four days after Ariel’s unusual death no one from the provincial government contacted the family. In the next few, a judicial investigation will begin to find out the details of what happened.