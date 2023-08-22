Drama in Puglia, where the famous comedian and dancer Antonio Bitonti, aka Uccio Show, was run over by a train: he was 72 years old

A very serious mourning hit the Puglia region in particular in the early hours of the morning yesterday, Monday 21 August. Antonio Bitonti, known by his stage name Uccio Show, lost his life after being run over by a train. The tragedy occurred at the railway station of Montesano Salentino, his home town. He was famous throughout the region for his shows as a cabaret artist, actor, dancer and singer. He had also appeared several times on national TV.

A dramatic accident it took place in the early hours of the morning yesterday, Monday 21 August, and unfortunately cost the life of a 72-year-old man.

Antonio Bitonti arrived at the railway station Montesano Salentino aboard his car. Shortly afterwards he was overwhelmed by the train which was traveling along the section of the Ferrovie Sud-Est which connects Montesano Salentino, his town of origin, with Miggiano.

In a few minutes, the sanitary of 118 hey Fire fighterswho after the difficult recovery operations, urgently transported the man to the nearest hospital, the “Cardinal Panic” in Tricase.

There the doctors tried with all their might to save him, but the traumas and wounds, especially to his legs, did not allow them to perform what would have been a real miracle. At around 10:00 it was declared the death.

The authorities have carried out all the reliefs of the case and collected the testimonies, to understand how such a tragedy could have happened. At the moment no hypothesis is excluded. Neither that of the accident, nor that of a voluntary gesture.

Who was Antonio Bitonti

Bitonti was known throughout Puglia by his stage name of Uccio Show. He was a successful cabaret artist throughout the Region, where he often and willingly entertained the public with his ironic gags and ballads.

On several occasions it was also appeared on national TV. He had met several times greats of the small screen such as Gerry Scotti or Paolo Bonolis, in prime time programs such as La Corrida, Italia’s Got Talent, Striscia la Notizia, Avanti un Altro and Caduta Libera.

Not much is known about his private life, but by the many condolence messages appeared in these hours on social media, it can be deduced that the last one had not been a pleasant period for him. Recently, in fact, he had also undergone a delicate surgery.

They will follow updates on the causes and dynamics of the dramatic accident.