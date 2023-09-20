According to investigators, Alberto Villani, son of Cosima D’Amato, may have set the flames to cover up the crime

A dramatic event occurred last night in the countryside of San Michele Salentino, in the province of Brindisi. Cosima D’Amato, a 72-year-old well-known in the village, died in a fire that broke out in her son’s house. The man, Alberto Villani, 47 years old, is under investigation for the voluntary murder of his mother. What is going on.

An absolute drama that will require investigations to be clarified occurred last night in the territory of San Michele Salentinoa small municipality of a few thousand souls located in the province of Brindisi, in Puglia.

Around midnight the local authorities received a phone call from a man reporting an explosion fire in his home.

Arrived at the villa, immersed in the countryside of Contrada Augelluzzi, the firefighters of the provincial command immediately went to work to put out the flames. And just then they made the bitter discovery.

In the house, now charred, lay the lifeless body of Cosima D’Amato, 72-year-old mother of homeowner.

Then the people also arrived on site Carabinieriwho stopped Villani and transferred him to the San Vito dei Normanni barracks, where the magistrate on duty subjected him to a first interrogation.

The subject, now accused of the voluntary murder of his mother and assisted by the lawyer Bartolo Gagliani, he exercised the right not to respond to the questions he was asked.

The relationship between Cosima D’Amato and her son

The 47-year-old suspect, already known to the local police and known in the area by the nickname PeppuccioI had the obligation not to frequent the places usually frequented by his mother.

Some witnesses, however, said that it was often true the woman to go to her son’s house to visit him. An event that also happened yesterday evening, in fact.

The hypothesis on which the military personnel are working, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office and the public prosecutor Alfredo Manca, would speak of a possible argument between the two, which then degenerated and resulted in a murder. Crime that Villani he would then try to cover up starting the fire with his hands.

Answers in this regard will come with the results of the cadaveric examinations which will be carried out in these days.