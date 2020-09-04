In Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia, five children were found dead in a private apartment. As the police said, the mother of the children is considered a suspect.

Update from September 3, 8 p.m .: Solingen Lord Mayor Tim Kurzbach visited the house in which the police found five children dead at noon. “For me it is still incomprehensible and incomprehensible,” he writes SPD politician on his Facebook page. For his city Solingen since today a day of mourning. Kurzbach further reports that he lit a candle in front of the house for the deceased and asked all residents of Solingen doing the same thing tonight.

Focus.de In the meantime, spoke to local residents about the arrival of the police have observed. So they have Emergency services Broke open the door with a crowbar and went into the apartment. “When the police and rescue workers came out crying, it was clear to us that something bad must have happened,” a resident told the portal. The police have since announced that they are in contact with the father of the killed children made. However, further information was not disclosed.

Solingen / NRW: Police President speaks of “shocking dimensions”

Update from September 3, 4:44 p.m .: Also Solingen’s chief of police Markus Röhrl was struck by the events: “That is a shocking dimension.” To the best of his knowledge, “something like this has never happened to us in Bergisch,” said Röhrl to the dpa. To Cause of death the five children the police could not give any information at the moment.

According to image information, the to sacrifice by three girls aged one, two and three years and two boys aged six and eight.

Solingen: NRW Interior Minister Reul shocked by “family drama” – “fills me with great sadness”

Update from September 3, 4:21 p.m .: What had previously been speculated by several media outlets has now been partially confirmed by the police. As the spokesman for the competent Police Wuppertal announced is the mother of five in Solingen found dead children as Suspects. He also stated that the woman then tried to kill herself by throwing herself in front of a S-Bahn. The 27-year-old survived the attempt, was recovered by the fire brigade and put in a hospital brought.

Also Herbert Reul (CDU), the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia has meanwhile become part of the events in Solingen expressed: “The family drama of Solingen fills me with great sadness, and right now my thoughts and prayer are with five little ones Childrenthat were torn from life so terribly early, “said the 68-year-old on Thursday in Dusseldorf.

Solingen / NRW: five children found dead – grandmother probably called the police

Update from September 3, 3:22 p.m .: Now there are the first details about the find of five dead children in Solingen. According to the picture, the grandmother of the children from Mönchengladbach called the police. She reportedly said that her 27-year-old daughter killed five of her children. She said she was traveling with another child to commit suicide.

According to the report she found police then the dead children in the flat. They should be one, two, three, six and eight years old.

Solingen / NRW: Five dead children found – new details announced

According to the report, the mother jumped in in the early afternoon Dusseldorf in front of an S-Bahn. She survived seriously injured and is under Police protection. At the moment she shouldn’t be accessible. In addition, another child at the age of 11 is said to have been found intact with the grandmother. The German press agency also reports with reference to safety circles.

The forensics department enters the apartment building in Solingen, where the police had previously found five dead children. © Oliver Berg / dpa

Drama in Solingen / North Rhine-Westphalia: Five dead children discovered in a private apartment

Initial report: Solingen – In Solingen in North Rhine–Westphalia a terrible discovery has been made. It became the corpses from found five dead children. That confirmed the police in Wuppertal on Thursday. The investigators assume a crime based on initial findings.

Solingen: Terrible find in North Rhine-Westphalia – five dead children discovered in an apartment

The children are in one Private–flat been discovered, said a police spokesman. It remained unclear who discovered the children. Also information on Cause of death and possible Suspect or any Arrests have not yet been made. Likewise, there is no information about the Age of the children or to the parents.

The corpses were therefore in a flat in one Apartment building found. Focus.de also writes that the house would be on Hasselstrasse. Police and rescue workers are on site.

Solingen is located in the Bergisches Land, around 35 kilometers from Düsseldorf.

In general, we do not report suicides so that such cases do not encourage potential copycats. Reporting will only take place if the circumstances receive special public attention. If you or someone you know suffers from an existential life crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling on: 0800-1110111. Help is also available from the Psychiatry Crisis Service for Munich and Upper Bavaria on 0180-6553000. You can find more information on the website www.krisendienst-psychiatrie.de.

Only in May were two dead children found in Lower Bavaria.

