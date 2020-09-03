Updated:
A bad discovery has been made in North Rhine-Westphalia: Several dead children have been found in Solingen.
Solingen – In Solingen in North Rhine–Westphalia the police made a terrible discovery. She found that corpses from five dead children. That confirmed the police in Wuppertal on Thursday.
The police made the horror find in a house.
Only in May were two dead children found in Lower Bavaria.
