Drama in Naples: Two cars, one parked and one moving, were swallowed by a hole in the ground on Wednesday morning. © Salvatore Laporta/imago

Incredible scenes are taking place in Italy. Two vehicles suddenly disappear into a hole in the ground. People are trapped.

Naples – Major operation early in the morning (February 21st) in Naples, Italy. Two cars – one parked and the other on the move – fall into an abyss. Videos that capture the situation shortly after the accident are circulating on social networks.

Road in Italy collapses, swallowing two cars in Naples

Men in uniform can be seen in the blurry images. They climb into the deep hole in the ground where two white vehicles are stacked on top of each other, as if after a toy crash. Headlights and taillights glow in the dark. Water flows from a pipe.

The soldiers opened the doors of a car so that those on board could free themselves, the Italian news agency reports Ansa. According to initial findings, there are only minor injuries.

“It's a miracle, it could have been much, much worse. We live thanks to the willingness of the army soldiers,” the news channel quoted Skytg24 one of the two rescued. “It was just after 4 o’clock. The road collapsed beneath our feet.”

Sinkhole engulfs two cars in Naples, Italy, as seen in the aerial photo. The area around the scene of the accident was largely closed. © IMAGO/IPA/ABACA

Hole in the ground swallows moving car in Naples – public prosecutor's office investigates

The site was cordoned off over a large area. Families had to leave a nearby building, the fire department said on Wednesday. On the platform X The Vigili del Fuoco also posts a video and information from the scene of the accident in daylight. The clip has since been removed. The public prosecutor's office is investigating, can be read in the local media.

A sewer apparently collapsed. In the meantime, the water supply in the area has been turned off, Naples said. Three schools and the municipal administration on Via Morghen are temporarily closed. There was said to have been a burst water pipe and flooding in the area days before.

Hole in Naples swallows cars – residents demand consequences

“It is not the first time that such an episode has occurred in Naples,” lawyer Angelo Pisani said loudly Ansa. As a resident, he demands thorough monitoring and controls. “Citizens no longer feel safe when they walk between potholes, ditches and abysses. We need experts to map out the problem with a plan in hand.”

The dilapidated infrastructure in Italy makes many people angry. The past drought summers have already revealed blatant grievances in the popular holiday destination. Many citizens believe that precious water is simply being wasted.

During storms, the sewerage system is regularly overwhelmed by the volume of water. The devastating mudslide on the island of Ischia in November 2022 has almost been forgotten. Authorities were criticized because nothing had been done to protect them beforehand. After a fatal accident in Calabria, an organization denounced the poor condition of the road. (ml)