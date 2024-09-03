Fear and tension on the road to Settimo San Pietro, where last night the historic Sardinian musical group was involved in a serious accident road accident while he was going to a concert scheduled for the feast of St. Peter. It was around 8:15 pm when the van in which they were traveling collided head-on with a car that, losing control, invaded the opposite lane.

Fear for the Tazenda on the road to reach the town of Settimo San Pietro

Tezenda, a band composed of historical members Gino Marielli, Gigi Camedda and Nicola Niteshared the news with fans on social media:

“We had an accident. We are doing the visits. For now it seems the worst has been avoided”.

The violent impact caused many consequences. The tour manager of the group, Claudia Scanusuffered burns from the airbag explosion. The driver of the car, Simona Romero47 years old from Dolianova, transported to the hospital with a red code, is under observation. Despite the seriousness of the accident, her conditions do not seem to be worrying, as reported by the newspaper The Sardinian Union.

In addition to the musicians, other people from their entourage were traveling on board the van, two of whom were injured, although not seriously. The accident site was quickly reached by carabinieri of the Monserrato station and the Operational and Radiomobile Nucleus of the Quartu Sant’Elena company. The investigators have started investigations to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

Tazenda, one of the most representative bands of Sardinia, with over three decades of career, are known for their unique style, which fuses traditional island music with elements of rock and pop. Born in 1988, founded by Andrea Parodi, Gigi Camedda and Gino Marielli, they have left an indelible mark on Italian music, especially for their use of Sardinian in their songs.

The concert scheduled in Settimo San Pietro was highly anticipated, with the square already packed with fans waiting for their arrival. The news of the accident left everyone breathless, but fortunately the worst is over. Tazenda, in their message on social media, refer to new information while the entire Sardinian community and the band’s fans breathe a sigh of relief, waiting to see the group on stage again soon.