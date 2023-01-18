Drama in Modena, now Soliera is a village in shock

A furious quarrel in the family ends in tragedy. The wrath of a 65 years old he lashes out at her wife and the father in lawmaybe just because I’m tired of having the elderly dad of my partner at home 85 years old. Paolo Soncin, a technician in a company in the Modena area – we read in Repubblica – has hammered wounded his wife, his age, and lashed out with the same weapon also on father in law. the attacker, convinced he killed them bothYes and then hangedwhile the wounded were brought in serious condition at the hospital of Baggiovara; both are in danger of life, but the conditions I am more than the elderly worrying. 118 intervened with three vehicles.

The woman and the father – continues Repubblica – will now have to rebuild the motive of the double assault on the house in via Marconi. Reason excluded economic, because the family was not in trouble; there voltage and the dispute between spouses it may instead have been engendered by an intolerance of Soncin for the presence in the house of father in law. Investigators have already heard from the couple’s children and some neighbors, but it could be there womanas soon as conditions allow it, to provide the investigators with a clearer picture on the dramatic event that shook the village of Soliera in the province of Modena.

