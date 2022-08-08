A real drama what occurred in Pescina, a small town in the province of L’Aquila. The conditions of a 10-year-old boy are serious who, while he was benefiting with his friends, fell and hit his head. Currently the child is hospitalized at the Bambin Gesù Hospital in Rome where he is in a pharmacological coma.

News that has shocked the community not only of Pescina but of the entire province of L’Aquila. The drama took place on Saturday 6 August. While he was playing along with some friends, a baby when he was only 10 years old he fell from a wall hitting his head strongly.

It seems that it was his own people who gave the alarm of the baby’s fall friends. According to the first reconstructions, it seems that the group of children were playing on a staircase. At a certain point, however, one of them fell, hitting it hard head and remaining unconscious.

The arrival of the rescuers who transferred the child to the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila was timely. Here, however, given the critical issues of the case, a further move to the Bambin Gesù in Rome was established. After finding serious injuries to the head, the child underwent a delicate surgery.

As a result of what happened, the whole country has plunged into a state of great anxiety and concern. But there is the big one hope that the baby wakes up and manages to save himself, even if at the moment he is in a pharmacological coma and his conditions are criticisms.

Needless to say, the story shocked the entire province of L’Aquila. We sincerely hope that everything will be for the best and that the child can wake up to hug his family. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how events will evolve. We join in the pain that the child’s family is feeling these days and pray that everything will go well.