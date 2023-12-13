He Junior from Barranquilla hopes to be crowned champion of the League 2023-II this Wednesday, December 13, when he measures his forces against Independent Medellin at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

One of the key pieces of the 'Tiburón' team is Jermein Peña, bastion in the defense of coach Arturo Reyes, who arrived from the Magdalena Union.

However, while he is 90 minutes away from sporting glory, Jermein goes through a hard time due to a family drama; a misfortune that unfortunately has come to light through social networks from Medellín fans.

Jermein Peña, Junior center back, says goodbye to his fans. Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO

The current Junior defender is the son of Justiniano Peña, a former footballer who Since 2014 he has been serving jail time for an unfortunate event: he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder in a pool hall in Ciénaga (Magdalena), in violent events that ended the life of Alberto Aguilar.

This situation has caused that on social networks, DIM fans attack Jermein Zidane Peña, without respect for their family drama, hoping to blur Peña's focus; although it seems that the player does not pay attention to the harassment and only thinks about being crowned champion.

These are the messages that arrive on Jermein Peña's Instagram account. Football folklore is one thing. This is already low and humiliating pic.twitter.com/A4DL7hhG4R — José Jiménez Rincón (@josejimenezr6) December 12, 2023

For now, the player from the Barranquilla team has decided to remain silent and not respond to the fans who seek to harm him for an act that his father pays for in prison, and is focused on being champion with Junior, a team that arrives with an advantage after winning the first leg 3-2 at the Metropolitano.

