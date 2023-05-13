When the coach and his team-mates returned to the dressing room, they found Diego Gigante lying on the ground: help was useless

In recent days, a dramatic event has shaken the community of Fiano Romano and the whole of Italy in athletics. Diego Gigante, a 15-year-old boy, died suddenly while carrying out a training session at the local field. The young man returned to the locker room and there he accused the fatal illness.

It all occurred last Thursday, as mentioned in the athletic training camp of Roman Fianoa few kilometers from the capital.

Diego was carrying out a session as usual trainingwhen he suddenly alerted his coach and other athletes that he was returning to the locker rooms.

After a few minutes everyone realized he wasn’t coming back and some comrades decided to go inside a check.

Diego was on the ground, lifeless and not breathing. Immediate call to rescuerswho reached the sports center in a few minutes and attempted resuscitation maneuvers on the boy.

All efforts, unfortunately, were in vain. His young heart he never started beating again.

The emotional farewell to Diego Gigante

Diego Gigante was only 15 years old and attended the Aldo Moro Technical Institute in Passo Corese. He was also registered for Fiano Romano Athletics and he had already shown on several occasions a fair talent in the middle distance. On April 4, he had signed his personal best on the 1000 meters in 3.19.19.

His disappearance shocked everyone. Fabio MartelliPresident of FIDAL (Italian Athletics Federation) Lazio wrote:

There are no words to express the sadness, the pain, the discouragement that assailed us on hearing the news. The death of the young Diego Gigante throws all athletics into the most absolute condolences. We are close to family, friends, the Fiano Romano Athletic Club and all its components, from the president to the athletes, to those who knew and loved Diego for the man he was becoming, for his son, the student, the passionate sportsman he was . This is news that destabilizes and makes everything more difficult

The messages written by were also very touching Stefano Meithe National President of the FIDALand from David Santonastaso, the mayor of Fiano Romano. The latter wrote: