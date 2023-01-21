Enrico Scaletta was celebrating his wife’s birthday when he suddenly collapsed to the ground: help was useless

A sudden and shocking mourning has hit the world of Italian football in recent days. Enrico Scaletta, a former player of Fiorentine and other Italian clubs, died at the age of 63. He was celebrating his wife’s birthday when he suddenly fell ill. The intervention of the doctors on the spot and their attempts at resuscitation were useless.

It’s a particularly tough time for the Italian football. There are several characters who have worked in this sector who have lost their lives in recent months. Just to name a few, Giampiero Ventrone, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli.

Furthermore, just yesterday, the world of football itself was overwhelmed by the news regarding the Juventus hey 15 penalty points inflicted on the Juventus club, due to the fictitious capital gains.

Also yesterday, news of another tragic death spread quickly. This is Enrico Scaletta, a former footballer of the youth team Florentine and other teams such as Lucca And Swallow.

The 63-year-old was celebrating at home on his wife’s birthday. After the toast he accused a sickness and fell to the ground in front of his partner and daughter.

The intervention of the rescuers on the spot was immediate, but their attempts to revive him in the end proved to be vain.

Condolences for the death of Enrico Scaletta

Scaletta had never left the world of football and currently held the role of marketing manager for the Lucchese Football. The same company has entrusted a touching farewell message to social networks.