Ray Stevenson suffered an illness during the filming of his new film: hospitalized urgently, he died in the hospital in Ischia

Absolute drama in the world of cinema. Ray Stevenson, a 59-year-old actor originally from Great Britain, suffered an illness in recent days and died after a few days spent in hospital. The tragedy occurred in Italy, on the island of Ischia, where the performer was to star in a new film.

Born in Lisburn, IN Northern Irelandon May 26, 1964, Ray Stevenson had made his acting debut in 1995, when he starred in the TV series Band Of Gold. In the following years he then worked in two other series, before also making his debut on the big screen. It was 1998 when she had a part in the film The theory of flight by director Paul Greengrass.

Many and different i roles played over the course of a long and very successful career.

Unforgettable, for example, when he took on the role of Titus Pullo in the TV series produced by Rai and HBO, Rome. Or Volstagg’s in the film Thor directed by Kenneth Branagh. Role then resumed in the sequels Thor: The Dark World of 2013 and Thor: Ragnarok of 2017.

He then played Phortos in the film The Three Musketeers of 2013, Blackbeard in the TV series Black Sails and the head of the Russian mafia Isaak Sirko in Dexter.

How Ray Stevenson died

Just in these weeks the actor was busy filming his next film, titled Cassino on Ischia and directed by director Frank Ciota.

In recent days he had accused a sickness just while he was on the island of Campania, which had forced him to an urgent hospitalization in the Ischia clinic.

There he tried to resist with all his strength, helped by the doctors who assisted him best. However, he eventually gave up and it is gone forever.

Stevenson was very attached to Italy. Indeed he was married to Elisabetta Caracciaan Italian anthropologist who he had met during the recordings of the TV series Roma and from whom he had never left.

The two also had three childrenSebastiano Derek born in 2007, Leonardo George arrived in 2011 and Lodovico, born in 2013.

There are many i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours and arrived from colleagues, friends from the entertainment world or simple fans.