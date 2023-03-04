Drama in Sassuolo, 2 and a half year old boy hospitalized, dies in the night from a sudden deterioration

A truly heartbreaking episode took place on Tuesday night, in the Sassuolo hospital. Unfortunately a 2 and a half year old boy he lost his life, due to an illness that left him no way out. Attempts by doctors to save him were unsuccessful.

At the moment the whole community is upset from this premature and sudden loss. Since the news was released, there are many people who have wanted to remember the little one, with a post on social media.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Tuesday 28 February. Precisely to the hospital which is located in the city of Sassuolo.

The little one, who lived in the Romagna city with his mother and father, hadn’t felt well during the day. The parents, worried to see the suffering child, at that point decided to take him to the hospital.

The doctors immediately took care of him and arranged his own recovery in the pediatric department. In those hours they submitted it to all investigations and the care of the case.

However, on the night of Tuesday February 28 to Wednesday March 1, his condition is you rush suddenly.

The death of the 2 and a half year old child after hospitalization

The doctors, with the hope of being able to to save, they tried to revive him for a long time. However, the child never regained consciousness. Unfortunately, in the end, they had no choice but to note her death.

The authorities and the hospital itself, to clarify the exact cause of his sudden disappearance, have decided to dispose the autopsy on the body. The news spread very quickly on social media and there are so many people who wanted it remember the small. In one of the posts they wrote: