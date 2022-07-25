A violent fire broke out in the municipality of Cinigiano: the intervention of the Fire Brigade was necessary

A real drama what has occurred in the last few hours in the province of Grosseto. In fact, in the municipality of Cinigiano, a violent fire broke out which forced the Fire Brigade to evacuate the entire town. Let’s find out all the details of this sad story together.

Yesterday, Sunday 24 July, a violent man fire hit the town of Cinigiano, in the province of Grosseto. Within minutes the flames hit the city where, obviously, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was necessary. It was ordered for the inhabitants of Cinigiano evacuation since the situation was critical from the start.

These were the words with which the mayor Romina Sani commented on the drama that has unfolded in the last few hours:

The situation is very critical. The whole country was evacuated. Who independently decided to leave and who on our advice. The town of Castiglioncello Bandini is also in danger.

Due to the importance of the event, the mayor of Cinigiano Romina Sani stated that i citizens they could not spend the night in their homes. These were the words of the mayor:

The Canadair will go on with the shutdown as long as there is light then, as the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani also confirmed to me, they will have to stop. It is best not to stay overnight in the village and we are doing everything possible to find accommodation for everyone as soon as possible.

The intervention of the Fire Brigade to quench the flames that hit the municipality of Cinigiano began at 1 pm yesterday. The fire threatened various structures, such as farmhouses and petrol stations.

The causes which led to the flames even if the investigators are working hard to shed light on the affair and find out what triggered this drama.