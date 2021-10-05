The 31-year-old, in force at Makedonikos, was found by police with signs of suffocation. According to the media, he was going through a difficult financial situation, suicide is not ruled out
Greek player Nikos Tsumanis, 31, was found dead in his car Tuesday following his disappearance. The main hypothesis taken into consideration by the Greek authorities is suicide, since Tsumanis (who had signed on 13 September with Makedonikos Neapolis, the team of the third Greek series that had launched him at the beginning of his career) was found in his vehicle, parked in the port of Kalamaria, a coastal suburb, with his hands tied by four plastic ties and with a rope around his neck. According to the medical examiner’s report, Tsoumanis died of asphyxiation, but the causes are still to be clarified.
Problems
–
Until the autopsy is performed, the local police do not rule out other possibilities. According to local media, it appears that Tsumanis recently told a friend that he was going through serious financial problems and was considering taking his own life. The Hellenic winger previously also played for Aris (who recalled him with a twitter post), Apollonas and Xanthi.
