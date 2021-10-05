Greek player Nikos Tsumanis, 31, was found dead in his car Tuesday following his disappearance. The main hypothesis taken into consideration by the Greek authorities is suicide, since Tsumanis (who had signed on 13 September with Makedonikos Neapolis, the team of the third Greek series that had launched him at the beginning of his career) was found in his vehicle, parked in the port of Kalamaria, a coastal suburb, with his hands tied by four plastic ties and with a rope around his neck. According to the medical examiner’s report, Tsoumanis died of asphyxiation, but the causes are still to be clarified.