The video of MP’s special DG Purushottam Sharma has gone viral. The video is made by his wife at her girlfriend’s flat. IPS Purushottam Sharma was infuriated after the video went viral on social media and assaulted his wife at home. After the video surfaced, she clarified that wherever I went, she followed me. After the beating video surfaced, the Shivraj government removed Special DG Purushottam Sharma from the post and attached him to the Home Department.

After this video surfaced, Purushottam Sharma beaten his wife brutally in the house. Based on the video, Purshottam Sharma’s IRS son had complained to the CM and the Home Minister. At the same time, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also received a statement on this whole issue. They have said that I have not received any written complaint. I have seen the news in the media. Action will be taken if a written complaint comes to me.

Women’s Commission took cognizance

Central and State Women’s Commission have taken suo motu cognizance of the video of DG Purushottam Sharma. National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma said that DG Purushottam Sharma should be sacked and sent to jail. I will write about this to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra. At the same time, the State Women’s Commission has said that I have not received any complaint yet. But we will automatically take action on it.

The senior IPS officer is getting gritty after the video surfaced. Purushottam Sharma while talking to a news channel said that I have not done any crime. This is my family affair. She is angry with me, so why is staying with me. Uses my money and travels abroad. I will solve this family issue myself. Self-defense has only jhumkat inside the house. Only wife and son will be able to tell why they have made the video viral. Wife has CCTV cameras installed all over the house. She is always following me.

Wife caught by red-handed woman

Actually, a video is viral on social media. In the viral video, DG Purushottam Sharma was sitting in his girlfriend’s house. Then his wife reaches there. DG Purushottam Sharma gets up from there as soon as he reaches his wife. There, he furiously says that meeting someone is a crime. If I have done anything with it, it should be a case of rape on me. After Purushottam Sharma leaves from there, his wife interrogates the woman.

Show bedroom

Purushottam Sharma’s wife suspected her husband was doing something wrong with the woman at home. Because both of them opened the door late. After this she asks the woman to show her her bedroom. The woman leads to the bedroom. Then she asks him that you went to Hyderabad with him. The woman continued to deny everything. At the same time, DG Purushottam Sharma’s wife continues to make videos.

Home beating

DG Purushottam Sharma got into a dispute with his wife at home on Sunday after being caught. After that Purushottam Sharma has beaten his wife brutally. The video of which is viral on social media. Based on the viral video, demand for action is now rising. In such a situation, all eyes are now on the government, what action is taken on DG Purushottam Sharma.