The exact cause of the drama in the wildlife and recreation park in Klotten is still unclear. The police keep all options open: a technical defect, negligence, carelessness or a health problem such as a heart attack. “To find out about the latter, an autopsy could be ordered, but that will be decided by the Public Prosecution Service,” a spokesman for the police in Cochem told German media on Sunday. Investigators will continue their investigation into the fatal accident on Monday.

The accident at the family park, also known as ‘Klotti’, happened on Saturday around 4.30 pm, about an hour and a half before the park was due to close. Rescuers tried to resuscitate the victim, but to no avail. Police cannot say how busy the park was at the time of the incident or how many people witnessed the drama. The park will remain closed all day on Sunday, the Facebook page states.

The roller coaster named Heisse Fahrt or ‘glowing ride’ opened in 2004, it is 532 meters long and 17.5 meters high at the top. The name would refer to an artificial volcano through which the carts were originally supposed to pop, but that eventually became a cave, as can be seen on videos.

The Klotti roller coaster is not for the faint of heart, the park writes on its website. Full of curves, maximum slope and a speed of up to 60 kilometers per hour. It can take your breath away and make your heart switch places, but everything will be fine: once you master the course, nothing can shock you. At least not on this day.”