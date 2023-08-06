Tragic Sunday in Gallipoli. A 19-year-old young man, resident in Bari, but of Albanian origin, died this morning in the waters of Baia Verde. The victim drowned while spending a relaxing day near the Zen beach.

The causes of the young man’s death are not clear at the moment: from the very first reconstructions, the drama would have taken place around 11, when the young man, who was taking a bath, found himself prey to the strong currents of the Ionian waters, without being able to to find the direction to reach the shore.

The rescue services were immediately alerted, with the means of the Coast Guard of the Port Authority, sent to the spot. The boy was recovered and taken to the shoreline, where in the meantime the 118 doctors had arrived to practice all the necessary resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately for the young man there was nothing to do.