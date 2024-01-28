Aprilia, newborn baby abandoned in front of the hospital, a woman left him with the stroller and left

At this time, all investigations are underway for a sad incident that occurred on Friday 26 January, in the municipality of Aprilia. Some hospital workers found a abandoned newborn babyinside a wheelchair.

The officers who responded to the scene checked the Images of video surveillance and saw a woman with her face covered by a mask. Now she is trying to figure out whose it is deals with.

According to information disclosed by the local newspaper, Latina Today the events occurred around 7.30pm on Friday 26 January. Precisely in front of the hospital which is located in the municipality of Apriliain the province of Rome.

From what emerged a woman, who is not yet known the identity, went to the front of the structure. She was not alone, but with her presumably was her son, who was inside her a stroller.

She would have used the excuse of going to the bathroom and would have left. The health workers, when they noticed the stroller and they got closer, they made the heartbreaking discovery. Inside there was a child of about 6 months.

Right from the start they have alerted the police and then entrusted him to the doctors for all the necessary treatments. The incident was also notified Juvenile Court of the city of Rome.

Newborn abandoned in front of the hospital: the investigation of the case

The officers who responded to the scene first checked the images from the cameras. Precisely from these video they saw a woman, with her face covered by a mask, who they think is there motherwhich arrives in front of the hospital.

Finally, leave the stroller and yes move away standing. The investigators want to understand who it is, but for now they hypothesize that the girl left it in front of the hospital, with the hope that someone will take it away. would take care.

Luckily, the little one appears to be in good health conditions. It would seem that he has about 6 months to live and the Court itself has decided to entrust him to someone for now family home. There will be further updates on the sad story.