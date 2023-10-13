Vincent Plicchi, a 23-year-old from Bologna, took his own life during a live broadcast on the well-known Chinese social network: his father found him

A new drama has shocked social network users and in particular, in this case, those of TikTok who followed the content creator known by his name of Inquisitor Ghost. In reality his name was Vincent Plicchi, he was 23 years old, lived in Bologna and on Tuesday evening he took his own life during his live broadcast on the famous Chinese site. What happened.

A new tragedy has shaken the whole of Italy and in particular the world of social networks. On Tuesday evening, in fact, a boy from just 23 years old he took his own life. And he did it while he was filming himself in a live broadcast on TikTok.

Everything would have happened in the house of Bologna where the boy lived, in the Castiglione area.

It was a content creator and cosplayer very popular on social media (there is talk of over 200 thousand followers on TikTok). He loved films, video games and comics and became famous because he always wore a mask of a Call Of Duty character, The Inquisitor Ghostfrom which he also took the name and used it as his nickname.

Vincent Plicchi and the extreme gesture live

It started last Tuesday evening one of his usual live broadcasts, recovering with his mask. What was different from usual, however, was the fact that he suddenly decided to take his own life.

Users who were watching it first attempted to do so desistthen they have called for help and, finally, who knew him best and personally also contacted the father.

It was right the man to arrive first on site, he broke the window and entered his son’s room, finding the unconscious boy.

THE rescuers of 118 they tried to revive himbut for him it wasn’t there anymore nothing more to do.

Because he did it

THE Carabinieri That they investigate on the matter they are trying to understand what happened to Vincent Plicchi and what pushed him to make such an extreme gesture.

His story has become meanwhile viral on social media despite his profiles being closed as soon as the news spread.

Some users talk about threats and defamatory accusations that the 23-year-old had received in the previous days from a girl, a minor, who claimed to have received violence from him. This, however, is currently only a hypothesis that the Carabinieri have not confirmed.

They will follow updates.