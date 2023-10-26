Over the last few hours the name of Tiziano Ferro has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? These days the singer is experiencing real drama due to her divorce from her now ex-husband Victor Allen. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Interviewed by the microphones of Radio 2 Happy Familythe radio program hosted by Ema Stokholma and the Twins of Guidonia, Tiziano Ferro expressed his disappointment at not being able to fly to Italy and meet fans for the presentation of his book. According to him, there would be some problems due to the divorce from Victor Allen.

These were his words about it:

I’m fine, I’m going through a divorce which for legal reasons forces me to move to California. I can’t leave her, they’re afraid I’ll become an international criminal and so I’m staying here. I take it back.

Tiziano Ferro, the words on the divorce from her husband Victor Allen

In a recent interview given to the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’, Tiziano Ferro made some revelations regarding his divorce from Victor Allen. These were the singer’s words about it:

Not being able to leave with the children is due not to Italian laws, but to a boring and annoying technicality: having a divorce in progress, I cannot leave California with them. I could have come alone, but it would have meant not being able to take care of them, who in this period are mainly with me.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Tiziano Ferro will be able to solve this problem so he can return to Italy and meet all his fans.