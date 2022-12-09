Drama for Tina Turner: son Ronnie dies. She was 62 years old

New mourning for Tina Turner. The singer, known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, also lost her son Ronnie, 62, the second to lose his life within a few years. Her announcement was made by Ronnie’s wife, the French singer Afida, who in a message on Instagram from her called him “a true angel” and “my best friend”.

“I did my best to the end this time I wasn’t able to save you,” Afida wrote, adding that Ronnie is now with her brother Craig and father, Ike Turner. “Rest in heaven. So unfair.”

A musician himself, Ronnie had suffered from health problems for years and also battled cancer. The efforts of the paramedics were useless, who upon their arrival found some people trying to revive him. According to the TMZ website, which cites police sources, the 62-year-old had had difficulty breathing. In 1993 he appeared in the film based on the biography of her mother, in which she told how she managed to free herself from her abusive husband Ike, a famous artist and producer, as well as Ronnie’s father. In July 2018, his older brother Craig took his own life. Tina had it before marrying Ike, who died in 2007.