Bad adventure for Chiara Nasti And Mattia Zaccagni who suffered a theft in their home. The influencer vented through social media, expressing all her anger and frustration for this violation.

Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti

Thieves in action in the Roman home of the footballer Mattia Zaccagni and his wife Chiara Nasti. As already happened a few months ago, in November, the couple, returning home, noticed the theftNasti herself told the story of what happened, showing her followers the damage she suffered through an Instagram story.

Theft in the home of Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni

In the photo published by Chiara you can see several boxes of Rolex and boxes of jewels emptied. The first to notice the theft was the influencer who, returning to the house in North Rome around 5:30 pm, noticed something strange. The entrance door was locked from the inside and so Chiara immediately alerted 112. Once on site, the police began investigating the case. According to an initial reconstruction, the thieves entered through a bathroom window and once in the bedroom they devastated furniture, wardrobes and opened the safe. The amount still needs to be quantified value of the stolen goods including jewelry, bags, shoes and watches.

Some of the objects stolen from Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni

Read also: “I was robbed in my house”, the Italian singer and his two little girls are very scared

Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti

By November 2023, the couple had already undergone a theft and already on that occasion a truly alarming rumor had spread. In fact, according to some people, the thieves had been warned of the couple’s movements. Following this second theft, this hypothesis seems even more plausible. Chiara decided to publish a story through her Instagram page in which she expresses all her anger and his regret regarding the matter.