The bittersweet sensation left by the duel in La Cerámica was not only due to the fact that Villarreal deserves to score the third goal during broad phases of the match, but that ultimately the result was a short 2-1. Also the injuries and expulsions they weighed down those of Emery, who in the return will almost certainly lose two of his fundamental pieces.

Because both Capoue and Juan Foyth withdrew injured from the field of play. The French suffers from a strong hit that left him ‘ko’ and remains pending evidence, however as he was expelled he remains completely discarded for the return. The Argentine ‘broke’ in the middle of a race and suffers muscle damage to the hamstrings of the left leg, so it is almost ruled out for the return, although Given the importance of the party, he will press to get there.

The situation contrasts with that of Arsenal. The English well it is true that they will lose Dani Ceballos, who was also sent off for a double yellow card, but they will almost certainly recover their star duo: Lacazette and Abouameyang. The Frenchman was left out of the call and the Gabones only played 20 minutes, but by the return they will be almost ready.