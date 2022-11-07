The Lardini company, a well-known clothing brand, is devastated. Leo Moretti was found lifeless in his home. He was 43 years old

A sudden and unexpected illness, which did not even give him the time to understand what was happening to him and to ask for help. This is how he unfortunately died Leo Moretti, well-known entrepreneur, son of Loredana Lardini. The family runs an internationally known clothing company.

It was a family member who made the sad news. He found Leo Moretti slumped at the tablein the house, on the evening of last November 5th, around 11pm.

The man was only 43 years old and leaves in pain his wife and three children.

The news quickly spread among the community and on the web, leaving despair and sadness in the hearts of many people. People who have clung to the family, sending them affection, support and condolence.

The farewell of his off-road sports team

The team too RedTeam Hm4x4of which the entrepreneur was a part, wanted to publish a post on social media, to hug his family but also to greet a dear friend.

Those things we never want to hear… those news we never want to give… unfortunately our dear friend #LeoMoretti left us last night at the young age of 43. Besides a lot of friends and fans # offroad4x4 he leaves his family, his wife and 3 children we are speechless 🫂. Please feel condolences from all REDteam HM4X4 💔.

After the discovery of the family member, the alarm was immediately raised. Leo Moretti was unconscious, slumped on the table. He unfortunately he died shortly after reaching the health facility of Jesi.

All the employees of the family business are also shocked and devastated. The family business, founded in 1978, was expanded by the Lardini brothers and grew to international level.

The funeral of Leo Moretti

The body is in the funeral home of the Bottegoni funeral home in Filottrano. The funeral service will be celebrated tomorrow, November 8in church of San Francescoat 10:00.