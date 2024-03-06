The former showgirl of Striscia la Notizia, Elena Barolo, said she had undergone an operation for a tumor. The surgery lasted five hours. How are you today?

L'former showgirl of Striscia la Notizia, Elena Baroloshe said she was operated for a tumor. A delicate and decidedly long operation, since the patient was in the operating room, under the surgeon's scalpel, for a good five hours. Apparently, however, everything went well and now the showgirl is better. This is how she found out she was sick.

The showgirl herself tells what happened to her, in an interview with the weekly Di Più. The operation dates back to January 26th and is the last action of a diagnosis and a process that began some time ago.

“It all started ten years ago, when during a normal check-up the gynecologist discovered a small growth of a few millimeters in the uterus, a uterine myoma, a benign tumor that didn't give me any particular discomfort, the doctor had only told me to have regular check-ups”.

The former showgirl of Striscia la notizia said that the myomas then became two. Every year they grew by a few millimeters, but the situation has always been normal. At least until 12 months ago.

“Since last year, however, I started having problems, my menstrual cycle had become very heavy and painful and a kind of protuberance could be seen on my belly, also because I am very thin and it was clear that there was something strange going on.”. Hence the decision to have surgery.

The myomas continued to grow and the specialist recommended surgery. Also because in the event of a pregnancy the embryo would not have had room to develop. So Elena Barolo decided to have surgery for a benign tumor.

“I was very tense, also because I had never undergone surgery. I tried to live it with the greatest possible serenity. After the pre-anesthesia, I started to relax, I looked around and it almost felt like I was flying, like I was on a spaceship in space… Then, before giving myself general anesthesia, someone brought me back to reality and told me: 'Elena , now think of something beautiful', my mind went to my little dog Whiskey and I closed my eyes”.

Luckily he is fine now. “Elena, I removed eight uterine myomas, the equivalent of a ball the size of a baby in the fifth month of pregnancy, the doctor told me, what I had in my abdomen was a lot of stuff”.