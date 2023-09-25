Josh Vickers and his Laura were married just three months ago: last Tuesday the young woman surrendered to cancer forever

A devastating drama is what he found himself experiencing Josh Vickers, the goalkeeper of the English team Derby County. Just three months after the wedding, his wife Laura passed away forever. The young woman had to surrender to the cancer she had been battling for some time. British football rallies around the champion.

Just three months ago Josh and Laura they had experienced the greatest joy of their lives. They had pronounced the fateful ‘Yes’ and had tied each other marriage.

The dream to live a whole life together, in the name of the love that has always bound them, unfortunately interrupted in the most abrupt and tragic of ways.

Laura, young wife of Josh Vickers, has passed away forever last Tuesday. The Derby County goalkeeper himself announced it with a heartbreaking post on social media.

The heartbreak of Josh Vickers

the champion of the English team posted on his profile Instagram a photo which portrays him together with his beloved Laura, taken on the very day of marriage.

He then wrote a moving text to accompany it captionexplaining at the beginning how difficult it was to find the right words, even if right words, in a case like this, never exist.

On Tuesday evening my wife lost her long battle with cancer… Laura is the strongest, bravest, most loving person I have ever met. Despite what she was going through, she kept smiling, never letting anything get in the way of having fun and making a lifetime of memories. We cried, laughed and danced even in difficult times.

I will cherish every moment spent together from the first meeting to the moment you leave peacefully. I know you will watch me from above and continue to inspire me every day. Thank you to everyone who supported myself and both families during this incredibly difficult time. I feel truly blessed to have the most amazing family and friends! I love you always and forever 🤍

Countless i messages of condolence and closeness received by the player in recent days.

The gesture that his parents dedicated to Josh was particularly moving teammateswho in the warm-up of the last match, took the field with one sweater which bore the writing “Josh 31” on the back.