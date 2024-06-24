Moments of great fear for the well-known television producer, Lucio Presta. The husband of the presenter Paola Perego was, in fact, the victim of a serious accident: crushed while he was driving a tractor.

Lucio Presta accident

It was a near-miss tragedy for the famous television agent who only by a pure and fortuitous chance of fate did not lose his life. The man was driving a tractor on his property in the area Sabina, in Lazio. Here the agent breeds four Highlander cowsthose with hairy coats like Yaks, as reported by the newspaper Daily fact.

Suddenly, the heavy agricultural vehicle of four hundred and fifty kilos it overturned and fell on top of the producer. The man He is miraculously alive: as he reports Novella 2000 who launched the news. Presta had the luck and the promptness to position yourself on your side and to safeguard, in this way, the safety of the internal organs from the terrible impact with the tractor.

Help arrived immediately. Paola Perego’s husband promptly underwent surgery. The man indeed reported multiple rib fractures And serious shoulder injuries. But, without a doubt, the outcome could have been decidedly more tragic.

“If I hadn’t been able to get on my side, I would have crushed my internal organs.” These are the first declarations expressed by Lucio Presta who, according to sources close to him, he would be on the mend.

The long shooting times

Lucio Presta was incredibly lucky. There is no doubt about this. Nonetheless, the recovery and rehabilitation path that he will have to face will certainly be long and demanding. In fact, his fractured ribs prevent him from falling asleep easily and any movement causes great disturbances and discomfort. The man, for his part, can count on the total and unconditional support of his wife, Paola Perego, who is fully committed to assisting him.

Precisely due to her husband’s condition, Perego will be unable to attend the wedding between Simona Venturaher dear friend, and Giovanni Terzi. There had even been rumors about the possibility for the woman to participate as witness at the wedding. A possibility, obviously, completely gone.