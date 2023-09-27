The actor anxious about the disappearance of his cat: the social announcement is worrying

Over the last few hours the name of Nino Frassica is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The actor was in fact the protagonist of an announcement that made his fans quite worried. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

These are hours of great anxiety for the great Italian actor and comedian Nino Frassica. As already mentioned, the actor of Don Matteor did a announcement social media that did not go unnoticed and attracted everyone’s attention. The actor is currently in Spoleto and here he became the protagonist of a misadventure.

Through his social page, Nino Frassica announced that his cat Hiro It’s disappeared. The actor decided to launch a social appeal by offering a reward to anyone who found their faithful four-legged friend. These were his words about it:

I’m Nino, I’m in Spoleto and my cat Hiro has disappeared, we haven’t found him since this morning. If you are from Spoleto my cat is microchipped and send me a private message. The reward for whoever brings it back to us is 5000 euros.

Needless to say, the Italian actor and comedian’s appeal has caused great concern among all his fans. There are many who want to find out where the furry friend ended up, hoping to be able to find him as soon as possible.

Nino Frassica asked all the inhabitants of Spoleto and the surrounding areas to help him find his furry friend Hiro. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this will evolve affair. With the hope that the cat of Nino Frassica is found as soon as possible.