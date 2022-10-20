Roeister Marloes Oldenburg, who won silver at the World Cup in the women’s four-without and in the women’s eight at the end of September, has broken her cervical vertebra. The 34-year-old Oldenburg had a serious fall during a mountain bike session on holiday in Austria, rowing association KNRB reports.

Oldenburg was operated on in Salzburg and last Tuesday, after being in hospital for two weeks, was transported by ambulance to the Netherlands. She is going to rehabilitate at home with her parents. "I'm extremely happy that I'm still alive and everything will come back. It's just going to take a very long time," says Oldenburg in a response to rowing.nl. "My goal is to come back and go for Paris. I have set a target of twelve weeks to be back in the basics and I am fully committed to that in the coming period. Then we'll see again. The advantage is that I am super fit."

Oldenburg was on holiday in Austria with her husband Rogier Blink when things went wrong during a mountain bike ride. ,,I was for a while outbut soon be back and clear of mind. Soon another cyclist passed by, who was also a nurse, and immediately started trading. I was then taken to the hospital with such a collar and pictures were taken there.”



I can chew, but the control is not in order yet Marloes Oldenburg

The result did not lie, says Oldenburg on rowing.nl. “You broke your neck and there is no doubt: this needs surgery.” An extra blow was that she tested positive for corona. “That was really bad luck. From that moment on, no one was allowed to come close to me, just when you need it. I was then taken to Salzburg by helicopter.”

The operation was complex, but went well. ,,I have no stability in my neck at all. I can’t move my head and drinking and eating is difficult. I can chew, but the control is not yet in order.” However, Oldeburg could not sleep at night. She filled the hours listening to the voices of acquaintances: “People have read to me from books for hours so that I could better tolerate the pain I had at night. All those people with all those messages, that’s really beautiful. I am very grateful for that. The prospects are that it will be fine again, let’s do everything we can then.”