La LigaElche, the number last in La Liga, lost 3-2 at home to Real Betis in a dramatic match. The gatekeeper in Spain seemed to have a point left in the match with ten men, but still lost and ended up with three red cards.

It started so well for Elche, which is firmly at the bottom of the Spanish league with nine points. A converted penalty from Fidel gave the home team the lead in the seventh minute. Lucas Boyé himself made it 2-0 two minutes later and the team seemed to be on its way to the second league victory.

After almost an hour, however, things went completely wrong. First, former Ajax player Lisandro Magallán received a red card. Immediately afterwards, Pape Cheikh, who was sitting on the bench, also received a red card for comments. A few minutes later, Borja Iglesias made it 2-1 from a penalty kick. Juan Miranda equalized 3 minutes later on a pass from former PSV player Andres Guardado.

Elche did everything to keep one point from the game. Real Betis, the number five in Spain, received another penalty in the final phase. However, Borja Iglesias’ second penalty was saved by goalkeeper Edgar Badia. Enzo Roco turned a bet by Betis in extra time by hand and had to leave the field with his second yellow card, so that Willian José from another penalty gave Betis the win.

Elche is heading straight for relegation with only nine points left in La Liga. Valencia is nineteenth with twenty points.





