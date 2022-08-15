The man was hospitalized and his condition would not be serious

In these last hours the name of James May is returned to occupy the main pages of gossip and not only. You must in fact know that the star of Top Gear for the BBC and currently starring in The Grand Tour was hospitalized after suffering an accident. Let’s find out what happened together.

The conditions of James May, the British conductor who during that time, seem not to be serious The Circle Art crashed into a wall. As already mentioned, currently the man is in hospital with a broken rib even if initially, as far as his health is concerned, it was thought for the worst.

According to information leaked by ‘The Mirror’, it seems that the MRI has ruled out brain damage. But what caused the accident that James May was involved in? It must be said that the man was shooting a special of The Grand Tourtraveling at a speed of about 120 km per hour.

At some point the conductor crashed into a wall. The rescue intervention was timely and immediately extracted the man from the car and rushed him to the hospital. At first, in fact, it was thought that his health conditions were very serious. However, MRI later ruled out any form of brain damage.

According to circulating information, it seems that the man, together with other protagonists of the Amazon Prime Video series, was engaged in a challenge two on two fast linear paths. During the race James May lost control of the car going to slam against a wall.

James May and his fellow adventurers, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson, are shooting the special in Northern Europe, precisely in a Norwegian base. It must be said that this special will be released on Prime Video at the end of the year and is set in Norway.