These are the words of the singer: “I would never do such a thing, don’t fall for it”

Over the past few hours Gianni Morandi he returned to his Instagram page to launch an appeal to his followers that has certainly not gone unnoticed. The singer has in fact warned fans that a scam is circulating in his name these days. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Gianni Morandi is not there and on his Instagram page he decides to report the fraud which has been circulating in his name these last few days. The singer has invited all his fans not to fall into these traps if they are contacted for money.

Thus begins the speech that Gianni Morandi addressed to his followers followers regarding this case:

Dearest friends, I would like to warn you against some scammers. I recently learned that using my name they contacted you directly to ask for money. Someone is asking for money, both on web and network platforms, and directly. Well, in short, look, these are scammers.

And, continuing, the artist then continued his speech as follows:

I would never do such a thing. I just want to have a beautiful contact with you, talk about music and do concerts. Be careful because it may happen that someone instead, in my name, comes to ask you for money. Don’t fall for it! I greet you and I hug you.

With these words, therefore, Gianni Morandi has launched a real alarm to warn all his followers of the scam that is circulating in his name these days.

In recent days, Mara Venier has also been forced to intervene on her Instagram page as her name has also been used in this type of scams.