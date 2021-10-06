Traoré’s start in Ukraine was excellent. The striker from Burkina Faso was accurate six times in the first seven league games, while he had already given his team the supercup by scoring two goals against Dinamo KIev (3-0). He has not yet scored in the Champions League and that will not happen again this season. After the 2-0 defeat against FC Sheriff, Traoré was badly injured in the second group match with Internazionale.

After eleven minutes, Traoré collided hard with Dumfries, where the Dutchman fell full on the right leg of the former Ajax player. Traoré was carried off the field on a stretcher and his team reports today that it is a very serious injury.

“Traoré has a very serious injury. The structures of the knee joint are damaged. In two weeks he will be operated on, we are now preparing him for that. Until then, the swelling should subside. The injury is really serious. Traoré’s recovery will take between nine months and a year,” said Artur Hlushchenko, medical head of the Ukrainian club.

Traoré was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk last summer for ten million euros. Last season, the striker made seven goals in twelve Eredivisie matches, five of which in the 0-13 game against VVV-Venlo.