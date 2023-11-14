In these last hours Elisabetta Gregoraci It’s making a lot of noise. The presenter of Live beats she is spending a holiday in Vietnam with her boyfriend Giulio Fratini and, during her stay, she was the protagonist of a bad misadventure. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Bad misadventure for Elisabetta Gregoraci. As already mentioned, the showgirl is spending a holiday in Vietnam with her boyfriend Giulio Fratini and never misses an opportunity to share the moments of his stay with his followers. In these last hours, however, the showgirl revealed to her fans that she had experienced moments of anxiety due to the bad weather. These were her words about it:

Good morning. There were heavy thunderstorms all night. Very strong, not me I closed my eyes because I’m scared. The weather doesn’t help but do you look at the weather conditions? I am looking for the sun.

Elisabetta Gregoraci did not provide further details regarding what happened in Vietnambut fans can’t wait to find out more about this story.

Elisabetta Gregoraci, the bag shown off in Florence did not go unnoticed, but do you know how much it costs? The price is shocking

A few weeks ago Elisabetta Gregoraci stayed in the splendid city of Florence. The presenter immortalized her Florentine stay through a series of shots shared on her Instagram page. Everyone couldn’t help but notice the wonderful ones outfitsalthough the detail that most caught the attention of his followers was without a doubt the mini bags.

The bag that Elisabetta Gregoraci showed off during her stay in Florence is a Mini Kelly model and bears the signature of Hermès. Her name takes inspiration from Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco. The Mini Kelly by Hermès has a mind-boggling price to say the least. Looking at the website of the well-known fashion house, the value of the bag is well 40 thousand euros. Without a shadow of a doubt, a price that is not within everyone’s reach.