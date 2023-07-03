European Tour 10Dirk van Duijvenbode has painfully lost the final of the European Darts Matchplay. The 31-year-old Westlander missed five match darts in Trier and then lost 8-7 to defending champion Luke Humphries. The Dutchman has reached the final of a TV tournament four times before, but has never won one.

Van Duijvenbode has never been so close to a TV title. This season he has been the strongest in a Players Championship tournament more often and performs impressively on every master. The only thing missing was the price, and today it was lost again in a dramatic way.

In the final, both darts players did not start with the form they show a lot this year. With averages of around 89, they came to a 4-3 lead for Van Duijvenbode with one more break. But to his own frustration, the Dutchman did not take the many opportunities to capitalize on the break. At 5-5 he clenched his fist for the first time when he broke his English opponent again with a 161 finish. He did cash in and at 7-5 he got the first chances for the match on tops, but they went wrong. With three arrows in hand he was allowed to lay a leg later for double 8, but because he threw the first directly into the big 16, all chances were gone.



In that last leg it was Humphries who first threw 3 times just on the wrong side of the iron wire at double 10. Van Duijvenbode then had two more chances on double 20, but both threw them too high. With raised hands and a grim look he looked at the board, only to have to watch how Humphries hits his fourth match dart.

“My self-confidence may not be there,” said a deeply disappointed Van Duijvenbode afterwards. “Even during the match I miss doubles. Humphries said he had trouble celebrating his victory: “I was lucky.”



Strong throughout the tournament

Earlier in the day, Van Duijvenbode was in good shape. The Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh was defeated 6-0 in the third round. The born Katwijker recorded an average of 107.36. He also seemed to reach that average against Smith when he built up a 4-1 lead with 3 breaks. But then Van Duijvenbode let his English opponent come back into the game, who also threw a 164-finish. But in the last legs, the Dutch number 11 in the world remained clear: 6-4.

Darts calendar 2023

Much the same happened against Cullen in the semifinals. The averages were slightly lower, but Van Duijvenbode built up a 5-2 lead. But the 31-year-old darts player then became sloppy on his doubles and let it come to a decisive leg. He was allowed to start himself and he immediately hit his first arrow.

Van Veen proves his class again

And when we talk about high averages, we can’t forget top talent Gian van Veen this season. He reached the third round by sensationally beating Damon Heta. The 21-year-old darts player reached an average of 114.15 and a finish percentage of one hundred percent. In the third round, Van Veen, now the number 89 in the world, averaged 97.99 and mercilessly punished every mistake by Martin Schindler: 6-2. See also Could it be that they aren't doing you any good?

Against the experienced James Wade in the quarterfinals, Van Veen also quickly took a lead of 309. But Wade kept his cool and then mercilessly took advantage of a few rare misses from the Dutchman. The Englishman kept that momentum and therefore took no less than 6 legs in a row, good for a 6-3 victory.





Barney stranded in quarterfinals

Raymond van Barneveld stranded in the quarterfinals in Trier. The Dutchman was in the last 8 of a Euro Tour tournament for the first time in 6 years, but came just short of Joe Cullen (6-4). He did win the squatter against Michael van Gerwen (6-3) last night. The 56-year-old Hagenaar defeated ‘Mighty Mike’ for the first time ever on the European Tour, who made his comeback after a dental procedure.

In this afternoon’s game against Searle, ‘Barney’ was closer to an elimination. The Englishman broke Van Barneveld at a key moment with a 167 finish for a 3-5 lead. But the Dutchman recovered well, survived a large pile of game darts from Searle and won the match 6-5.



But in the quarterfinals, Van Barneveld was less lucky. With a 4-4 score, Cullen broke the Hagenaar and the Englishman was allowed to throw for the game. Barney had the German public behind him and still had chances to break back, but did not take them to the disappointment of the 'Barney Army'.

But in the quarterfinals, Van Barneveld was less lucky. With a 4-4 score, Cullen broke the Hagenaar and the Englishman was allowed to throw for the game. Barney had the German public behind him and still had chances to break back, but did not take them to the disappointment of the ‘Barney Army’.

Danny Noppert failed to reach the quarter finals this afternoon. The Dutchman lost 6-3 against Nathan Aspinall.

The European Darts Matchplay is the last tournament to count towards qualifying for the famous World Matchplay, later this month in Blackpool.

Program and results

Third round

• Raymond van Barneveld – Ryan Searle 6-5

• Ryan Joyce – Joe Cullen 4-6

•Michael Smith-Josh Rock 6-4

• Dirk van Duijvenbode – Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-0

• Rob Cross – James Wade 2-6

• Gian van Veen – Martin Schindler 6-2

• Nathan Aspinall – Danny Noppert 6-3

• Luke Humphries – Stephen Bunting 6-3 Quarterfinals

• Raymond van Barneveld – Joe Cullen 4-6

• Michael Smith – Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-6

• James Wade – Gian van Veen 6-3

• Nathan Aspinall – Luke Humphries 2-6 Semi-finals

• Joe Cullen – Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-7

• James Wade – Luke Humphries 5-7 Final

• Dirk van Duijvenbode – Luke Humphries 7-8