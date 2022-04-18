Drama for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. The couple lost a child in childbirth. “It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby is dead. It is the greatest pain any parent can experience. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness », explains Ronaldo himself in a message published on his social profiles.

