Drama for Colombian coach: his house is attacked while his team was playing in the League

Flabio Torres, coach of Pasto.
The coach made the public complaint through the networks.
Deportivo Pasto They faced Deportivo Pereira this Wednesday as a visitor, in a match on date 11 of the League.
The Pastuso team had a bad afternoon and fell 2-1 in the match played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
But the bad news continued after the game and it was for coach Flabio Torres.
Torres reported on social networks that he was the victim of a robbery at his home, located in the town of Catatumbo.
“I’m in Pereira and my house has just been robbed, I ask you for any information to let the National Police know. Everyone is aware, the idea is not to recover the things but to find those responsible,” said the coach.
Flabio added that his belongings, clothing, jewelry, among other family things, were stolen.
More sports news
