Thursday, September 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Drama for Colombian coach: his house is attacked while his team was playing in the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Drama for Colombian coach: his house is attacked while his team was playing in the League

Close


Close

Flabio Torres

Flabio Torres, coach of Pasto.

Flabio Torres, coach of Pasto.

The coach made the public complaint through the networks.

Deportivo Pasto They faced Deportivo Pereira this Wednesday as a visitor, in a match on date 11 of the League.

The Pastuso team had a bad afternoon and fell 2-1 in the match played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

But the bad news continued after the game and it was for coach Flabio Torres.

Torres reported on social networks that he was the victim of a robbery at his home, located in the town of Catatumbo.

“I’m in Pereira and my house has just been robbed, I ask you for any information to let the National Police know. Everyone is aware, the idea is not to recover the things but to find those responsible,” said the coach.

Flabio added that his belongings, clothing, jewelry, among other family things, were stolen.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Drama #Colombian #coach #house #attacked #team #playing #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Patrick van Aanholt wants to take his ultimate opportunity at PSV: ‘I would like to be able to hold that bowl in my hands’

Patrick van Aanholt wants to take his ultimate opportunity at PSV: 'I would like to be able to hold that bowl in my hands'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result