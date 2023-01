The emergency services were called around 2 p.m. on Saturday after a drama on the Chemin du Bois Périer, where people were cutting poplars. When one of the last trees were cut down, the little guy was crushed.

A trauma helicopter and ambulance were quickly on the scene, but the emergency services could do nothing more for the victim. The boy, who was present there with relatives, died instantly. The police are investigating the incident.