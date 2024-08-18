Home World

Moritz Bletzinger

Short but devastating. A record-breaking storm sweeps across Austria’s capital Vienna and causes dramatic scenes. A woman is fighting for her life.

Vienna – 110 liters of water per square meter poured down on Vienna on Saturday (17 August). “A new summer record” for the capital of Austria, says weather expert Manuel Oberhuber. It hasn’t rained this heavily since measurements began 152 years ago.

Record storm rolls over Vienna: Dramatic scenes in Austria

The storm caused severe damage, especially in the Döbling district. Whole streets were under meters of water, and rescuers searched for stuck cars on boats. Gusts of wind tore off the metal roof of a gas station on the flooded Gundolfstrasse, among other things.

Severe storm in Vienna: Whole streets flooded, a woman crushed under a bus. © Professional fire brigade/City of Vienna/picture alliance/dpa/Screenshot/TikTok/X

Water masses pull woman under bus during Vienna storm

The most dramatic scenes, however, took place in Barawitzkagasse (19th district). Masses of water swept a woman off the street and pushed her under a bus. The 35-year-old fell under circumstances that are still unclear. A video on social media shows passers-by, police officers and paramedics trying to track down the woman under the bus.

Later, the fire brigade lifted the bus. Then it became clear that the woman had been seriously injured in the accident and had to be resuscitated. heute.at reported that the rescuers took them to a Vienna hospital in critical condition. It is unclear what happened from there.

Austria: Vienna fire brigade reports 500 storm operations

The Vienna fire brigade reported a total of around 500 storm-related operations on Saturday. People were stuck in their cars, trees fell, trains were blocked, cellars and garages flooded. At times, large hail also fell. The record-breaking storm has hit Austria’s capital hard. The day before, heavy rain swept across the west of the country, causing several mudslides in Tyrol and flooding in St. Anton. (moe)