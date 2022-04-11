Drama in Caltanissetta, a 2-year-old boy in cardiac arrest, saved by the doctors of the Sant’Elia hospital

An episode that could have ended in tragedy took place yesterday morning, Sunday 10 April. A baby 2 years was transported to the hospital while he was in cardiac arrest. The timely intervention of the doctors saved him and now he is under observation.

A terrible story, which fortunately had the happy ending that everyone was hoping for. Now the little one appears to be in good conditions and very soon he will also be able to go home.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place in the late morning yesterday, Sunday 10 April. Precisely at the Sant’Elia hospital, which is located in Caltanissetta.

The parents were with some friends and had gone for one picnic in the mountains. It was supposed to be a day full of fun and lightheartedness, when all of a sudden it all happened.

The child who was playing, accidentally swallowed a piece of foodwhich has him blocked airways. Within moments he went cyanotic and passed out.

The parents immediately understood what was happening. For this after putting it in the car, they went urgently in hospital, with the hope that the doctors could do something to save him. The situation of the little one was really desperate.

Rescued the 2-year-old boy in serious condition

Unfortunately the child was in the emergency room upon arrival cardiac arrest. So the doctors Salvatore Amico and Vania Lombardohave started the maneuvers for heart massage.

Later with the arrival of the resuscitator Maria Carmela Ciurothey continued with the unblocking maneuver of the airways. It was a long and heartbreaking minute, but luckily after a while the doctors saved the little boy’s life.

At the moment it turns out to be still hospitalized in the hospital, but very soon he will be able to go home. For the parents and all their friends, it was supposed to be a fun day, which it is transformed soon in a drama.