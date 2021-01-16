COVID infections continue to rage within the NBA, The last affected has been the Dominican center Karl-Anthony Towns, the great star of Minnesota Timberwolves, which has tested positive as confirmed by himself. Meanwhile, the president of operations of the Timberwolves, the Colombian Gersson Rosas, said during a press conference that the organization had had two positive tests, including Towns, in the last two days, and that another player was in the tracking protocols of League contacts.

The Spanish, guard Ricky Rubio and power forward Juancho Hernangomez were included in the injury report Thursday for the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Before Rosas ‘statements and Towns’ confirmation of his positive, the NBA had already canceled the game that the Timberwolves were going to play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Two other games – Washington’s vs. Detroit and Phoenix’s vs. Golden State Warriors have also been canceled due to those health and safety protocols.

Diagnosis is especially difficult for Towns, whose mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died at age 59 on April 13 from complications from COVID. She had dealt with the virus for a month. The center said before the season that six other family members also died from the virus.

“Before tonight’s game, I received another terrible call and tested positive for COVID,” Towns stated in a statement shared on social media. “I will isolate myself immediately and follow all protocols. I pray every day that this nightmare of the virus will go away and I urge everyone to continue to take it seriously and take all necessary precautions… “.

Towns, 25, also said he felt sorry and concerned for his family because they relive the nightmare of “anxiety” and anxiety that he has always left them the diagnosis of the disease, although he promised that he will fight to win the battle. The Timberwolves franchise player missed six games this season with a right wrist injury, but returned to competition last week and is averaging 22 points; 12.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in only four games so far.

Roses in assessing Towns’ diagnosis, he described it as “heartbreaking” He added that “it’s a lesson for all of us. Basketball is a microcosm of society right now and you can do the right things; our protocol has been solid. Our staff have done an incredible job of making sure they are strictly followed. the protocols, but this virus is powerful and creative“. The manager reiterated that Towns is an essential part of the organization and like the rest of the players he has total support from him.