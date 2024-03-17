Short track star Suzanne Schulting has broken her right ankle. Research in the hospital has shown this. An operation may follow. Schulting sustained the injury during the final of the 1000 meters at the world championships in Ahoy. The 26-year-old Friezin landed hard on the cushions. Without Schulting, the Dutch short trackers extended their world title in the relay.

